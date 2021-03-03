​VMMC, Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021: Applications Open for 67 Junior Resident Posts, Salary Up to Rs 56,100

Applications for the post of Junior Resident (Non-PG) have been invited by the Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital. Candidates who are eligible and interested in the post can apply for VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment Notification 2021 via the prescribed application format on or before March 22, 2021. The advertisement for the same has been published on the official website www.vmmc-sjh.nic.in on March 1, 2021. Job seekers can apply for a total of 67 posts. Candidates who are willing to apply for the post can check the details below.

​VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021:Important Dates

Beginning of receipt of application: March 01, 2021

Last date of receipt of application: March 22, 2021, till 03:00 pm

Vacancy details: The number of posts which will be filled for Junior Resident (Non-PG) is 67.

​VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021:Eligibility Criteria for Junior Resident (Non-PG)

Applicants who will be applying for the post must have a certificate/degree of MBBS, Medical, Post Graduate or must have an equivalent qualification from a recognized institute/Board.

Candidates should also have completed their Internship on or after January 01, 2017.

Salary: The pay scale for Level 10 is Rs 56,100 along with NPA and other allowances as admissible under the rules in the Central Government of India.

​VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021:How to Apply?

Candidates can follow the below mentioned process to apply for the Junior Resident (Non-PG) posts:

Step 1: Applicants who are interested and eligible can apply for Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment Notification by clicking on the link — www.vmmc-sjh.nic.in.

Step 2: Candidates should note that the application should be submitted in the Diary and Dispatch Section of this institution (near Gate number 02 and Near Bank of Baroda Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital Branch)

Step 3: Also applications only in response to this advertisement will be considered and the name of suitable candidate will be displayed on the official website

Candidates can get more details regarding the advertisement by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website by clicking at the link — www.vmmc-sjh.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, find and click on the option reading ‘ Recruitment/ Advertisement/ results’

Step 3: From the new page that will open, you will have to click on the link “No. 4-1/2020-Academic dated 01/03/2021- Application for eligible candidates of SC/ST/EWS/PWD for the post of Junior Resident (Non-PG) MBBS through Special Drive recruitment in various departments of this hospital”

Step 4: As you will click on the link, you will be directed to a page having three links, clicking on which you can get the required details