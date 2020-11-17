'Vocal for Local': Saints and Seers Support PM Modi's Call for Atmanirbhar Bharat

Saints and seers from all over the country have responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to support Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-sufficient India).

Taking to Twitter, prominent spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar informed that responding to the PM’s call, the youngsters have made an app named Elements.

The app allows users to shop locally. He also said that his organisations, Sri Sri Tatva and Art of Living are committed to promoting and are dedicated towards creating a self-sufficient India.

Indian Yoga guru Baba Ramdev also supported Modi’s initiative. Quote-tweeting the PM, Ramdev said that crores of the supporters of his organisation Patanajali are dedicated to make India self-sufficient and to save India from economic and cultural loot.

Another saint who is an author and Yoga guru Sadhguru backed the Prime Minister that self-reliance is a fundamental strength and is “not to stand in isolation but for resilience of national fibre and be of significance in the world.” Sadhguru added that self-reliance can be achieved only with the help of a committed citizenry.

Self reliance is a fundamental strength that is vital for a strong and stable Nation. Not to stand in isolation but for resilience of national fiber and be of significance in the world. Only possible with committed Citizenry. -Sg #AtmaNirbharBharat @PMOIndia https://t.co/8aqhCssttu — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) November 16, 2020

In his response to PM Modi, Swami Avdheshanand said that the former’s call for self-reliance is inspiring. He added that India’s culture and practices are based on its saints and agriculture. Swami said that India’s saints are united for the elevation of the nation and for the PM’s campaign.

Several others responded to Narendra Modi’s call to the saints of the country. Here are some tweets:

Aastha Channel, a channel dedicated to spiritual shows of Hinduism, also supported the PM and appealed to all the saints of the country to join the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign.

This comes after Narendra Modi requested the saints to support him on November 16 during the video conference. He virtually unveiled a statue of Jain seer Vijay Vallabh Surishwer on his 151st birth anniversary.

As per Modi, just like the saints had participated in the freedom movement, they should now do the same for ‘Vocal for Local.’