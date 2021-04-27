VTU Exams Postponed, Revised Date to be Released Soon

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has postponed its examination which were scheduled to begin from Tuesday, April 27. The university through an official notification informed that the revised dates of the exam will be released soon. The candidates who were scheduled to appear for the exams have been asked to keep a constant check on VTU’s official website, vtu.ac.in soon.

An official circular mentions that it is the responsibility of the college principals to make sure that all students are informed about this update without fail. The exam has been postponed as a lockdown has been imposed in Karnataka from April 27.

The students of VTU had been demanding rescheduling of exams due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state. State has also decided to reschedule the practical exams of second pre-university classes. Originally, these exams were to start from Wednesday, April 28 but will now be held on June 19. The exams have been scheduled two days after the completion of theory exams which are said to take place between May 24 and June 16.

CM BS Yediyurappa has imposed the lockdown in the state for 14 days till May 12. During the lockdown, shops that sell essential items like fruits, milk, groceries, vegetables, meat and fish will only be allowed to operate between 6 AM and 10 AM. Restaurants will be permitted to operate kitchens for takeaways and home deliveries only. All entertainment activities, autos, taxis, public transport services, metros will be suspended during the period.

The maximum guest limit for a wedding has been fixed at 50 while the number of people allowed for cremation and funeral are five. The government has made it clear that all health-related facilities like AYUSH and veterinary hospitals, will continue to operate as usual.

