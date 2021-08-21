VTU Orders Closure of 6 Engineering Colleges

As many as six engineering colleges will be shut down in Bengaluru due to their poor facilities. This decision was taken by the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) during one of the recent executive council meetings. The orders for closure are going to be applicable from the present academic year. The varsity has already issued a notice informing the students and parents about this latest development.

The six colleges that are going to be shut are Ekalavya Institute of Technology in Chamarajnagar, Sri Vinayaka Institute of Technology in KGF, Alpha College of Engineering in Bengaluru and Shaikh College of Engineering in Belagavi, Islamiah Institute of Technology in Bengaluru and BTL Institute of Technology and Management in Bengaluru.

As per reports, out of the six colleges that will be shut now, two colleges opted voluntarily for closure as they were facing financial trouble. The remaining colleges did not apply for renewal of affiliation. To date, 12 colleges under VTU have been shut down between 2018-19 and 2019-20 out of which six were engineering colleges.

Emphasising the importance of the decision, a senior official of the varsity told Deccan Herald, that the colleges that have been ordered to shut down were facing difficulty in filling seats and the quality of teaching was also below average. Furthermore, the official added that the negligence of four of the colleges was to an extent that they did not even feel the need to respond to the repeated notices that were sent by the university.

Dr A S Deshpande, registrar, VTU informed that they still don’t know the exact number of students in these colleges. He said, “We are yet to get the exact number of students enrolled at these colleges to be shifted to nearby colleges.”

In a separate notice that has been issued for parents and students of these six colleges, the university said that the details of the re-allotment process will be issued separately.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here