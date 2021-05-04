NZ University Partners with VSIT, Mumbai For UG Programme in Media and Communication

Victoria University of Wellington (VUW) in New Zealand and Vidyalankar School of Information and Technology (VSIT, University of Mumbai) have collaborated to offer a UG programme in Media and Communication studies.

With New Zealand becoming a popular choice for higher education, the collaboration paves way for an enhanced mode of learning for Indian students. The programme will focus more on hybrid learning.

Students who choose to study this programme will also get scholarship opportunities at VUW.

The partnership agreement allows the students to study for the first two years of their bachelor’s degree at VSIT, Mumbai and eligible students will then transition to Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand for their next two years of study, graduating with a Bachelor of Communication degree from Victoria University of Wellington.

One of the top-ranking university, VUW is known for its research quality and consistently ranks in the top 2 percent of universities worldwide. In the QS Global World Rankings 2021, the University featured in the top 200 institutes for Communication and Media Studies.

Dr. Michael Daubs, Programme Director, Bachelor of Communication at Victoria University of Wellington, “It is a true pleasure to welcome students from Vidyalankar to participate in the Bachelor of Communication programme through this partnership. Not only will the students from India benefit from the courses on offer here, but New Zealand-based students will also benefit from their perspectives and experiences. In addition, this partnership will provide Indian students transferrable skills that will prepare them to work as a communication professional anywhere in the world.”

Along with the joint efforts of VUW and VSIT, the project will be assisted by Estero, an Education New Zealand recognized Agency that will help students to learn about the opportunities in New Zealand and with their enrolment and visa formalities.

