Want To Be An Audiologist? Read Why It Is A Hot  Option

As the cities turn into megacities and the world becomes more crowded, the noise in the environment has only increased. Thus, it natural for people to have hearing problems, even if they are young. Audiology is one such treatment that is gaining popularity also as a career option. For those who have low hearing, this technology proves to be very effective. And the job opportunities in this field will only increase from here on.

What exactly is audiology?

It is the study of hearing disorders, including evaluation of hearing function and rehabilitation of patients with hearing impairments.

Qualifications

Students can enter the field, with the initial requirements being a Class 12 pass with a minimum of 50% marks in core subjects such as Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB). One can do audiology-related courses even after graduation in biology.

Various colleges, government as well as private, can offer you the education to become an audiologist.

There are many career opportunities available to you as an audiologist. Especially in the ENT department. Apart from this, you can also find good-salary jobs in various educational institutes, NGOs, the hearing aid industry, disability rehabilitation centers, speech and hearing centers and hospitals.

This field is bound to gain more popularity among students in the coming years.

