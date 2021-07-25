Want to Become a Chef? Here Are Some Interesting Study Options

Hospitality is considered one of the dynamic, and exciting industries for students, offering a plethora of career opportunities in the sector. Students can explore a plethora of options in the hospitality sector, including hotel business, travel, tourism, food, and entertainment sector, and much more.

Culinary Arts Academy, Europe offers two unique courses for students who are passionate about turning their culinary interests into a career of their dreams.

Diploma in Vegetarian Culinary Arts

Vegetarian-focused studies have gained popularity in recent years, as awareness of the benefits of a meat-free lifestyle gains traction. This diploma teaches students the fundamentals of vegetarian cooking, as well as how to master presentation, ingredient substitutions, and wine pairings. Offered at the Le Bouveret Campus of Culinary Arts Academy, the 22-week program will help students learn how to create and transform any dish into a vegetarian feast, ready for a five-star menu.

In the first 11 weeks of the term, the module will cover the essentials of vegetarian cooking and help students understand the development of vegetarian cuisine and other dietary requirements. Students will also be exposed to the basics of vegan sweets, pastries, desserts, and contemporary approaches to creative plant-based dessert-making. The Vegetarian Chef’s tool kit in the first term will cover the essential skills needed for a chef: food safety and sanitation, nutrition for a healthy diet, and how to create exciting and profitable menus.

The second term will allow students to apply their vegetarian culinary skills to fine-dining experiences. Furthermore, the program will help students build on their knowledge and create plated vegan desserts for a fine-dining experience with a critical focus on aesthetics, styling, and presentation.

An excursion to local businesses will be organised each term, ranging from a chocolate factory tour to a sensory lab visit that will allow students to put their new learned skills into practice.

Students who have successfully achieved secondary education (IGCSE, 0-level) and have an IELTS score of 5.5 or TOEFL iBT 55 can apply for this course. Additionally, students who enroll and complete at least two consecutive terms qualify for a paid full-time internship in Switzerland or abroad.

Following completion of the course, one can become a chef at hotels and restaurants, entrepreneur such as restaurant owner, catering company, vegetarian food consultant, development chef in a food company.

Swiss Grand Diploma in Pastry and Chocolate Arts

This comprehensive program caters to anyone interested in learning about pastry and chocolate arts. The course offers three 11-week terms where experienced pastry chef instructors and chocolatiers demonstrate techniques in front of the class and guide students as they put their new skills into practice.

The first term helps students in discovering the art and science of baking and pastry, learning through practical classes on how to create a variety of doughs, bread, biscuits, cookies, tarts, pies, cakes, and savory items. In the second term, students learn about the origins of chocolate from bean to bar. Then, they discover the trade secrets to making impressive unique chocolates and truffles, from learning how to crystallize chocolate to the finishing touches. The third and final term allows students to flaunt their creative and artistic side and create chocolate pastillage and sugar showpieces.

Students who have successfully achieved secondary education (IGCSE, 0-level) and have an IELTS score of 5.0 or TOEFL iBT 46 or OOPT50+ can apply for this course. Students who enroll and complete at least two consecutive terms qualify for a paid full-time internship in Switzerland or abroad.

One can become a pastry chef, entrepreneur, and owner of a pastry business, production chef/manager, and development chef after completing this course.

