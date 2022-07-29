Orthopedic surgeon and teacher, Dr Abbas Ali has shared some important tips as well as cleared myths about preparing for an entrance with a partner. In a long Twitter thread, Abbas stated, “Be it getting fit or studying for NEET… Doing hard things alone is no fun, so find a partner.” The doctor states that having someone to do tasks with including studying for entrance exams, helps provide motivation.

“You don’t have to marry them,” the orthopedician jokingly says adding “just sharing your daily targets with them is enough of a motivation to change the landscape of your journey.” he tweeted. He went to add that one can multiple partners as well to study with such as one for discussing test papers, another for memorising facts, etc.

In the following tweet, the health expert attempts to dispel the myth that our partner must be better than us in order for us to achieve the best results. He claims that this is not true and students do not need to rely on their partners for everything. Rather, they need a partner to hold them accountable for their goals and deadlines. “If they are way better, you risk getting ignored,” said the doctor.

Be it getting fit or studying for #NEET… Doing hard things alone is no fun, so Find a partner.

The exam strategist goes on to say, “If you are the adventurous type, you can also have multiple Partners (To study with) One for discussing Test papers, another for memorizing facts, and someone else to keep you motivated.”

In his final piece of advice, he suggests never comparing ourselves to a partner. He asserts, “When studying with a partner, one mistake we should avoid is comparison. A common comparison is when we compare our worst days with their best days.” According to the orthopedician, comparing oneself with partners gives people a wrong perception about the difference which may develop into resentment.

