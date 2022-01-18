Want to go Beyond MBBS? Know AYUSH NEET Counselling Process, Courses

Those who have cleared the National Eligibility Entrance Examination (NEET) 2021 and want to go beyond MBBS and instead opt for traditional or non-allopathic ways of treatment can apply for AYUSH courses which include Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa, and Homoeopathy. The counselling process for the same is likely to begin soon.

While for admission to MBBS and BDS, students will have to apply at mcc.nic.in, applicants meeting NEET 2021 cut-off for admissions to AYUSH courses can apply via AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) at aaccc.gov.in.

Under AYUSH counselling, students will be eligible for courses including Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery (BAMS) courses.

The NEET AYUSH counselling will be conducted in two rounds to fill the All India Quota (AIQ) seats of 15 per cent. A mop-up round of the counselling will be held separately for deemed/ central universities and private colleges. The state counselling authorities will conduct the NEET AYUSH counselling for the remaining 85 per cent of seats.

AYUSH NEET 2021 Counselling: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of AACCC

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration tab

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Fill in the application form along with your choices of colleges and courses

Step 5: Pay the registration fee. Submit

Step 6. Download and take a print out of the filled form for further use

A total of 52,720 seats are available for AYUSH courses across medical colleges and universities. During the counselling process, the authorities will allocate seats to the students on the basis of their merit, choices filled, and seats vacant. Candidates will then have to pay the admission fee to reserve the seat and report to the college or float it in case they don’t want to accept the seat and wait for the next round of counselling process.

