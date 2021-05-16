Want to Learn a Foreign Language? Checkout These Online Courses

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic has transferred learning online, hence one may utilize this time to learn something new by sitting at the safety of their home. Besides, learning a new language also leads to a higher scope of getting a job in a foreign land or even an international travel opportunity at work. If you are someone who always had a keen on learning a foreign language, look no further. Here are some options:

German Online Training - Goethe Institut

Offered course by the Goethe-Institut Max Mueller Bhavan, this course aims at helping applicants either learn from scratch or brush up their German language skills. One can learn at their own pace and convenience using appealing exercises designed specifically by the experts at the institute. There are various levels in the course - A1, A2, B1, B2, and C1. One can enroll in the course at a price of Rs 9000, which will start immediately after enrollment. The total duration of the course is approximately 70 hours, individuals will have access to the learning platform for three months.

General French Course - The Alliance Francaise de Paris

This online course on the French language includes Live sessions on ZOOM that allow candidates to speak, listen, and interact with teachers and other students. It would also provide an online self-learning, writing, and grammar activities in French. One can choose the type they would like to opt for depending on the hours/ time schedule of each course. The maximum class size is 14 students. There are four levels - A1 / A2 / B1 / B2 / C1.

Professional Certificate in Basic Spanish - edX

This programme aims at giving a general understanding of common words and phrases as well as the basic grammar of Spanish. It also brushes up pronunciation and conversation skills, allowing learners to communicate in everyday situations at par with the A2 proficiency level (elementary) as described in the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFRL, Council of Europe). The four-month course is available at a price of Rs 9,226.

Online Japanese Beginner Course - Udemy

This course is intended for beginner level learners and will be taught via video and PDF file textbooks. Learners will study Japanese pronunciation and writing in addition to daily conversations and expressions. All of the narration contains English subtitles, so that the people learning Japanese for the first time can freely study the materials. The course will contain 12 lessons and applicants will have to register by paying Rs 5,760.

Certificate Course in Korean - Level 1 - LearnKorean.in

This is an online course developed and taught by experts in Korean language. The course includes live classes, study material, and class activities custom-designed for the needs of each student. The 10-weeks course will be conducted twice a week. The class will be held in the online mode and per batch will have 15 seats only.

Chinese for Beginners - Coursera

After taking this four-week course, learners will have a basic understanding of Chinese Mandarin and will be able to speak the basic, daily conversations in the language. The course will include a selection of reading materials and practice activities. One can enroll for free and classes will start soon after registrations are done.

Italian Basic User A1.1/A1.2 - Italian Embassy Cultural Centre

Through this course, students will be exposed to the basic Italian language. After completion of the course, one will be able to read, listen, write and speak in the language. Each class will have up to 15 students and the new session will start from June 12. The duration of the course is eight weeks and registrations can be done with a payment of Rs 8,500.

