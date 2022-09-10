Want to Make a Career in Architecture? Here Are Internship Opportunities For You

To make a successful career in the field of architecture one needs to be highly dedicated and creative. If you wish to gain experience in architecture, you must start off working as an intern for a firm. To help you in landing at the right opportunity, we have compiled a list of organisations that are looking for interns in the field of architecture. You can apply for these internship opportunities online via the Internshala portal. Check out the complete list here:

Internship in High Rise Architects

This is a 6-month long internship that requires candidates to join the office located in Jodhpur. Selected applicants would be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 4,000. You can apply for the opportunity latest by September 23.

Internship at Crimson Design Studio

Crimson Design Studio is looking for interns to work with them for a period of 1 month. Candidates will be paid a stipend of Rs 1500 along with a letter of recommendation based on their performance. The deadline for application submission is September 23.

Internship at Shruti Poonia

It is a work-from-home internship in which candidates would have to work for a period of 3 months. They will be earning a monthly stipend worth Rs 15,000. Candidates may send their applications through before September 21.

Internship at Ankit Goyal

The internship is for a period of 6 months and candidates will be required to work from the company’s office in Pune. Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 7500. Those who do well may even receive a job offer. The company will offer job opportunities to four candidates from a total of 10 interns. Eligible candidates may apply for the vacancy before September 23.

Internship at Whiteant Buildoneers Private Limited

Whiteant Buildoneers Private Ltd. is hiring candidates who are available for 3 months. The internship opportunity is open for candidates willing to work from the company’s office in Bhubaneswar. Candidates will be receiving a monthly compensation of Rs 5,000. All applications must be completed latest by September 23.

