Want to Pursue Computer Science? Know CSE Cut-Off Across IITs, NITs

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has wrapped up both the sessions of the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main 2022. Candidates who appeared for the examination are now awaiting the results. The answer key too has been released and the results could be out by this week. After clearing the JEE Main successfully, top 2.5 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced, on the basis of which, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) grants admission to the high scorers.
Amid all the courses offered by various IITs, the most eyed-upon is the bachelor of technology in computer science engineering (CSE). Every year, lakhs of students aim to bag a seat at the institution and enrol themselves in various courses offered. Listed below are the cut-off ranks, for the unreserved category, for the first round of counselling, at which IITs capped the admission to BTech courses for computer science and engineering:
IIT CSE Cut off 2021
|Institute
|Opening Rank
|Closing Rank
|IIT Bhubaneshwar
|1,621
|2,176
|IIT Bombay
|1
|66
|IIT Mandi
|1,975
|2,917
|IIT Delhi
|3
|99
|IIT Indore
|505
|1219
|IIT Kharagpur
|207
|285
|IIT Hyderabad
|191
|520
|IIT Jodhpur
|1,525
|2717
|IIT Kanpur
|100
|213
|IIT Madras
|85
|163
|IIT Gandhinagar
|1230
|1416
|IIT Patna
|1,849
|2633
|IIT Roorkee
|32
|414
|IIT (ISM) Dhanbad
|907
|2846
|IIT Ropar
|1032
|1827
|IIT (BHU) Varanasi
|594
|836
|IIT Guwahati
|439
|539
|IIT Bhilai
|3151
|4093
|IIT Goa
|2925
|4011
|IIT Palakkad
|3716
|4835
|IIT Tirupati
|1,682
|3,296
|IIT Jammu
|3,671
|4,774
|IIT Dharwad
|3,533
|4,571
Candidates who seek admission to IITs under various courses have to go through a counselling round conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). Those who want to opt for NITs will not to appear for JEE Advanced but will have to go through the JoSAA counselling. Last year, the counselling proccess was conducted in six rounds.
NIT Cut off 2021
|Institute
|Opening Rank
|Closing Rank
|NIT Surathkal
|1002
|2156
|NIT Trichy
|564
|31474
|NIT Rourkela
|2021
|9420
|NIT Warangal
|1167
|2977
|NIT Kurukshetra
|4353
|7265
Meanwhile, the JEE Advanced 2022 application process will begin on August 7. The exam will be conducted by IIT Bombay on August 28. While paper 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, and paper 2 will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The IIT entrance exam will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) format.
