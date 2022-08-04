CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Want to Pursue Computer Science? Know CSE Cut-Off Across IITs, NITs

By: Education and Careers Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 04, 2022, 14:03 IST

New Delhi, India

After clearing the JEE Main successfully, top 2.5 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced (Representative image)

After clearing the JEE Main successfully, top 2.5 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced

Amid all the courses offered by various IITs, the most eyed-upon is the bachelor of technology in computer science engineering (CSE)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has wrapped up both the sessions of the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main 2022. Candidates who appeared for the examination are now awaiting the results. The answer key too has been released and the results could be out by this week. After clearing the JEE Main successfully, top 2.5 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced, on the basis of which, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) grants admission to the high scorers.

Amid all the courses offered by various IITs, the most eyed-upon is the bachelor of technology in computer science engineering (CSE). Every year, lakhs of students aim to bag a seat at the institution and enrol themselves in various courses offered. Listed below are the cut-off ranks, for the unreserved category, for the first round of counselling, at which IITs capped the admission to BTech courses for computer science and engineering:

IIT CSE Cut off 2021

InstituteOpening RankClosing Rank
IIT Bhubaneshwar1,6212,176
IIT Bombay166
IIT Mandi1,9752,917
IIT Delhi399
IIT Indore5051219
IIT Kharagpur207285
IIT Hyderabad191520
IIT Jodhpur1,5252717
IIT Kanpur100213
IIT Madras85163
IIT Gandhinagar12301416
IIT Patna1,8492633
IIT Roorkee32414
IIT (ISM) Dhanbad9072846
IIT Ropar10321827
IIT (BHU) Varanasi594836
IIT Guwahati439539
IIT Bhilai31514093
IIT Goa29254011
IIT Palakkad37164835
IIT Tirupati1,6823,296
IIT Jammu3,6714,774
IIT Dharwad3,5334,571

Candidates who seek admission to IITs under various courses have to go through a counselling round conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). Those who want to opt for NITs will not to appear for JEE Advanced but will have to go through the JoSAA counselling. Last year, the counselling proccess was conducted in six rounds.

NIT Cut off 2021

InstituteOpening RankClosing Rank
 NIT Surathkal10022156
NIT Trichy 564 31474
NIT Rourkela 20219420
NIT Warangal 11672977
 NIT Kurukshetra 4353 7265

Meanwhile, the JEE Advanced 2022 application process will begin on August 7. The exam will be conducted by IIT Bombay on August 28. While paper 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, and paper 2 will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The IIT entrance exam will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) format.

