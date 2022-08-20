Want to Seek Admission to Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence? Know Cut-off for Top Colleges

The website for e-counselling services for admission to engineering colleges via JEE Main 2022 is now live. Students who cleared the engineering entrance test will have to register on Joint Seat Allocation Authority – JoSAA official website, to take part in the counselling process for as many as 114 institutes, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and other Government-funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). The schedule for JoSAA counselling will be announced soon.
If you have cleared the JEE Main 2022 and are looking for admission into a BTech course offering specialisation in computer science and artificial intelligence, here is a lot of top colleges and their cut off scores. While the cutoff for this year is yet to be out, past year trends may help you have an idea about what could be the eligible ranks for admissions.
Also read| Couldn’t Go to IIT Despite Cracking JEE, Bihar’s Nibha is Now Coaching Young Girls Realise JEE, NEET Dreams
Computer Science Previous Year Cut off Scores
|College
|Opening Rank
|Closing Rank
|IIIT Lucknow
|4742
|9826
|NIT Rourkela
|2021
|9420
|NIT Kurukshetra
|4353
|7265
|IIITM Gwalior
|3812
|7136
|IIIT Guwahati
|4996
|16760
|IIIT Dharwad
|15539
|26457
|BIT Ranchi
|2980
|8774
|Punjab Engineering College
|1438
|10654
Artificial Intelligence Previous Year Cut off Scores
|College
|Opening Rank
|Closing Rank
|IIIT Lucknow
|10314
|17276
|IIIT Naya Raipur
|9750
|13506
|IIITDM Kurnool
|3708
|4046
|IIIT Dharwad
|4246
|4657
The cutoff for admission depends on multiple factors including the total number of seats, the total number of applicants, the difficulty level of the JEE Main 2022 exam, the category of the candidate and past year trends. JEE Main is only for admissions into NIT, IIIT, and GFTIs. The IITs will only be available for students who clear the JEE Advanced.
Students who have cleared JEE Main 2022 will have to submit their choice of college and course during the registration on JoSAA portal. There will be six rounds of JoSAA counselling. Upon completion of JoSAA-2022 counselling, if any seats remain vacant in NIT+ system (excluding seats of IITs), two special rounds, called CSAB-Special Rounds, will be conducted.
Read the Latest News and Breaking News here