As soon as the class 12 exams are over, several students will start looking for opportunities to study abroad not only to give wings to their dreams but also to look for an environment that suits their future plans. However, most of the time the plans do not go as one would have wanted them to, mostly due to financial constraints.

We have come up with a list of countries that offer free or discounted education to students, especially from India. If you are planning to move abroad, now, economical woes ought not to be the reason to shelve your plans of studying abroad.

Russia

A long-time ally of India, Russia has always been a go-to choice for Indian medical students. While Russia does not offer free education, it provides discounted education to those coming from abroad. More importantly, what students can do is they can work while studying and after the completion of their degree, they can stay for 180 days and look for employment as well. Students after clearing Class 12 can look for courses at Moscow State University, Tomsk State University, and Saint Petersburg State University here.

Germany

There are a number of reputed colleges and universities in the country where students from overseas come and study without paying a tuition fee. The country is known for its tuition-free education all over the world and living expenses are not hefty sums. You can look for courses at Universität Hamburg and Freie Universität Berlin in Germany.

Brazil

Education for Indian students in Public Universities of this South American nation is free of cost. But before getting admission into these institutions, students are required to apply for the Portuguese language exam. Some of the Universities include Federal University of Catarina, Federal University of ABC and Pontifical Catholic University of Rio De Janeiro.

Austria

This European country is way more preferred by students because of its lower tuition fees compared to others in the region. Students right after clearing class 12th exams can look for opportunities at the University of Vienna and the University of Salzburg.

Norway

Highly regarded for its natural beauty, this nordic nation also has come up with a free education scheme for students from abroad. If you want to study here free of cost, public universities are the ones you can get into for higher studies. The University of Bergen and UiT The Arctic University of Norway, offers different and affordable courses for international students.

