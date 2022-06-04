Want to Study Abroad? Here's a Quick Guide to Help Your Dream Take Flight in 2022

Studying abroad is a life-altering experience, a dream for scores of students across the globe. However, embarking on this journey might seem daunting. Questions about the destination country, university, programmes, finances, and how to apply to institutions keep aspirants anxious.

Students planning to study abroad must streamline their priorities and make sure they have everything they need to get started. If you have been harboring this dream for long, yet feel clueless about how to begin, look no further. Here’s a step-by-step approach to making your study abroad dream a reality in 2022.

Work on a plan

Conjectures, myths, and hearsay make everything sound difficult. Thus, the only way to navigate through them is to devise a plan and start with figuring out the fundamentals of studying abroad. Given the plethora of choices available to students, it is natural to get overwhelmed and confused. Start by sorting out your choices. Put together a list of top institutions and the programmes you want to apply to. Forage through their websites.

If possible, connect with admission officers to better understand your prospects and opportunities at that institution. Attend webinars and events hosted by institutions and international education experts who bring university officials from around the world onboard.

Budget-planning

One of the biggest challenges for many students is financial constraints. Several institutions and governments provide scholarships for deserving students. You can apply for the scholarship by checking the eligibility criteria. You can also work part-time while studying; however, the amount of work hours allowed for international students is limited by the rules and regulations established by the government of the country in which you intend to study. Assess the cost of living along with your tuition fee requirements. The cost of living could significantly affect your budget depending on the destination.

Travel Regulations and Visa policy

The world is moving towards normalcy as the pandemic wanes. When making the initial choice for your destination country, research the travel regulations and visa policy requirements for that country and the process of studying in that particular country. Since the vaccination against COVID-19 is a mandatory drill, it is advisable to check the list of approved vaccinations issued by the country’s medical authority.

Ease your application process

Keep things handy and organised before you begin your application process. If you are navigating this process alone, consider maintaining a spreadsheet/checklist to detail the important dates so that you don’t miss deadlines. Add all your required documents such as Statement of Purpose, scanned copies of marksheets, test scores, Letter of Recommendation, etc.

If the whole drill of applying to institutions abroad bogs you down, consider taking assistance from overseas education consultants, who use cutting-edge AI coupled with human expertise to guide you through the application process. Whatever works best for you, make sure to diligently work through this phase as applications play a decisive role in your selection process.

The acceptance phase conundrum

What if you receive multiple admits? If you have your priorities straight and know which institution best corresponds with your career aspirations, you might be able to choose the school in the blink of an eye. The choice can be confusing for many. Here’s where the pros and cons checklist comes into play. Consider your priorities and see if choosing the institution will yield your career goals. Weigh the tuition fee and cost of living for the schools. Researching more about faculty, course, internship opportunities, and support services for international students could help you rationalize your decision.

— Authored by Ashish Fernando, CEO & Founder, iSchoolConnect

