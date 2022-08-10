Getting admission into the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) is a matter of prestige but appearing for Common Admission Test (CAT) is another hurdle one has to cross. Many people believe that cracking one of the toughest national-level exams is the only way to get admission into their dream college, however, there are other ways as well to get into the top B-schools in the country.

There are some online courses and short-term programmes that candidates can apply for and study while sitting in their homes. Several IIMs offer these online certificates and diploma courses for students as well as working professionals. Students can enroll in these courses by visiting e-learning platforms like Coursera, edX among others as well as visiting the official websites of IIMs. We have compiled a list of routes that one can consider, if they wish to join the IIMs.

Artificial Intelligence for Business- IIM Lucknow

The institute offers executive programme in artificial intelligence for business designed for professionals interested in AI products, services, or processes by leveraging data. Developed in association with WileyNXT, the programme is slated to commence on September 4. Graduates from any UGC recognized university with a minimum score of 50 per cent can apply for the programme. It is a six-month-long online certification programme suitable for professionals with two to three years of work experience who aspire to make a career in artificial intelligence or machine learning.

Sports Management – IIM Rohtak

IIM Rohtak is the first institute to offer a PG diploma course in sports management. This course if for seasoned professionals, sports lovers, and sports administrators who are interested in a two-year specialised degree in sports management. Graduates of the programme will be equipped to understand the legal, regulatory, operational, financial, and branding concepts in the sports industry, nationally and globally. To be eligible to apply for the programme, candidates must have at least 50 per cent of their marks or an equivalent overall grade point average.

Business Management – IIM Kozhikode

In this programme, applicants will learn business leadership skills, techniques, and approaches required to create effective strategies and organisational growth. The course focuses on analysis, decision-making, finance, marketing, and sales. The online course is self-paced and is available for a fee of Rs 187,500. It offers immersive learning through engaging live online sessions and a five-day in-campus immersion at the IIM Kozhikode campus.

Accounting and Finance – IIM Bangalore

To understand financial statements better and evaluate how business performance is affected by four fundamental drivers of profitability — asset management, cost management, leverage management, and tax management, one can enroll in this course. The course will also cover how to deal with managing costs and working capital. You will learn how to prepare cost sheets, budgets, and make cost-based decisions. The course fee is Rs 11,172 and candidates can learn at their own pace. It is available on edX.

Management Science- IIM Calcutta

This six-month course will help applicants learn about the analytical knowledge necessary to advance their careers as business leaders. Faculty members at IIM Calcutta will take applicants through a structured learning process using lectures, videos, simulations, real-life projects, assignments, and other pedagogical tools. The course is available on Coursera.

Advance Human Resource Management- IIM Ahmedabad

Specially designed for senior and mid-level managers and executives with more than three years of experience in the HR department, this course teaches innovative HR practices for building competencies at par with current practices and research in the HRM domain. The course is available on Naukri Learning and charges a fee of Rs 140000. Candidates will also earn a certificate at the end of this course.

JIPMAT

Other than the online courses, with the introduction of the Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) in the top institutes, students do not have to wait to complete their graduation degree to seek admission in IIMs now. This programme can be pursued right after class 12 and students can pursue these five-year integrated courses in management is BBA plus MBA degree and can get two degrees spread over five three terms a year.

IIMs including, IIM Jammu, IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Rohtak, and IIM Indore have such programmes. To get admission into these colleges, students need to crack Joint Integrated Programme in Management Test (JIPMAT) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Earlier, only IIM Indore and Rohtak used to admit students for the integrated course via JIPMAT, later, in 2021, IIM Ranchi, Jammu, and Bodh Gaya also introduced the same process.

GMAT

IIMs offer a one-year full-time MBA programme and students get admission into the same with their Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) scores. Students also need to have completed graduation with a minimum of 50 per cent marks to apply for the courses. Students can take admission in IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, Kolkata, Indore, Kozhikode, and Lucknow among other institutes based on the GMAT score.

