Want to Work With Govt? List of Internships in Public Sector

Internships offers a first-hand experience of what it is like to work in the industry. While private internships are aplenty, there a lot of government internships offered to students every year. Right from RBI to NITI Aayog, if you are looking to kickstart your career and aim to begin with government internships, here’s a list of opening to apply for:

Law Ministry

The Ministry of Law and Social Justice’s Department of Legal Affairs has invited applications for an internship programme for LLB students and graduates. Indian students who are in their second or third year of 3-year degree course or in their third to fifth year of 5-year degree course or have completed LLB can apply for the internship. Selection of interns will be done on first come first serve basis, subject to the availability of slot and approval of the competent authority. Interested candidates can apply at legalaffairs.gov.in.

DigiLocker

Internship applications are open for content writer posts. Candidates who are in their final year of graduation with subjects such as English, communication, linguistics, international studies or related field can apply for the DigiLocker internship. Selected interns will have to develop, write and deliver persuasive copies for the websites, email marketing campaigns, sales collaterals, videos and blogs. They will also have to edit content produced by other member of the team. Interested candidates can register at digilocker.gov.in.

NITI Aayog

Undergraduate, postgraduate students or research scholars who are enrolled in recognised universities in India and abroad can apply for the NITI Aayog internship scheme. They will work closely with NITI’s verticals, divisions and cells. Applicants will have to apply online by filling up the registration form at niti.gov.in/internship. The period of Internship will be at least six weeks but not exceeding six months.

Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India offers 6-month research internships for PhD students from economics, banking, finance and related fields. It is for a minimum of 6 months and is held every year in two sessions — one in January, another in July. Interested applicants can mail their CV, references, statement of purpose to cgmsru@rbi.org.in. If shortlisted, candidates will be called for a personal interview.

Ministry of Women and Child Development

The Ministry of Women and Child Development’s internship programme is is conducted for UG, PG and research students from across disciplines to understand the policies and programmes of the ministry. The internship is offered for a duration ranging from 1 to 3 months. A total of 75 internships will be offered in this year in a single term of three months during April to June. Students can apply through the online link available on the website at wcd.nic.in.

