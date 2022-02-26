War In Ukraine: Agra Student Narrate Harrowing Tale of Being Stuck in War Zone

As the war between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, families of Indians who are stuck in the war zone are praying day and night for their safety. The government of India is also monitoring the situation and helping students in evacuating from the war zone and getting back to India safely.

One of many students still stuck in Ukraine is Devendra Singh, a resident of Bamrauli Katara in Agra. The student has shared his harrowing tale by sending a video of the current situation in Ukraine.

Devendra was undertaking medical studies in Ukraine and is currently stuck in the country which is under attack from Russia. Devendra has said that the condition in Ukraine was getting from bad to worse with each passing day.

“You all know how bad the situation is currently in Ukraine. The situation is unpredictable here, anything can happen at any moment. At this time neither our university is telling us nor the embassy is replying to the evacuation request, at least they should give a clear response,” said Devendra in the video.

“We are left with food and water supply for the next two days or so but don’t know till when it will last. Our families are upset, they keep calling us and they even cry. I am staying with two of my friends in my flat and- the condition is bad. We are saving water in cups and bowls as we don’t know when our electricity and water supply will be stopped,” said Devendra.

On the other hand, the concern of the students of Agra trapped in Ukraine is bothering their families as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues. The families of those who are stuck in the war zone are continuously glued to the television for any update on the Ukraine Russia war. The families and relatives of those who are stuck in Ukraine are calling the helpline number asking about the whereabouts of their near and dear ones.

Earlier on Friday, the Uttar Pradesh government issued a helpline number and a nodal officer to rescue people trapped in Ukraine. A notification said that the Uttar Pradesh government has issued a helpline number 9454441081 to assist the residents of the state who are stuck in Ukraine and also a nodal officer has been appointed. According to the notification, the toll-free helpline number (24X7) of the state control room will be (0522) 1070, mobile no.-9454441081, and email id. rahet@nic.in.

