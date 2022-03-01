War in Ukraine: Indian Students Stuck at Romania Border in Freezing Temperatures, Says Parent of a Student

Several students wanting to return to India from war-hit Ukraine had to spend two days under the sky in severe cold weather at the neighbouring Romanian border after travelling by bus and then walking for 25 km, a mother of one of the students said. Kamini Sharma is now praying for the safe return of her son Vibhor Sharma (22), a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, who was pursuing a medical course at the Ternopil National Medical University in Ukraine. My son somehow boarded a bus from Ternopil to reach Romania. But, on the way, he had to get down from the bus due to some problem and the border was still far away,” she told .

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.