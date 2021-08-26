Was a Nerd at College: Miranda House Alumnus Mouni Roy

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy did her graduation in English literature from one of the esteemed colleges of Delhi University – Miranda House. As the university gears up for its admission of the fresh batch for this year, the actress in a recent interview with Hindustan Times fondly remembered her college days. The admissions for undergraduate courses have started for Delhi University and the last date to enroll is August 31.

Mouni comes from Cooch Behar, West Bengal, and went to pursue her higher studies in Delhi when she was just 16 years old. It was her father’s mandate that she gets enrolled in a girl’s college and that’s how Miranda House happened to her. The college, which is famous for its English department, was a dream come true for Mouni. The actress referred to herself as a nerd and a bookkeeper and said that literature always drew her interest. Since her school days, she has wanted to pursue this subject for further studies.

However, she also recalled her days in college and how she learned not just from the classrooms, but also from the surroundings. Her favourite places to hangout were the auditorium, canteen, and the library. Even though she was not a sincere student, she maintained her attendance to be allowed to sit for examinations. Miranda House is extremely strict with the attendance of the students. Each student has to achieve 67 percentage to sit for the examination.

Food and canteens are a very important part of college life. Mouni said that her best memories include relishing street dishes like Chinese cuisine in schezwan sauce, aloo parantha, and coffee in Kamla Nagar.

The actress, who has worked in TV shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Naagin 1, among others, completed her graduation from Miranda House in 2005 and later pursued higher studies in Mass Communication from Jamia Milia Islamia.

Miranda House is one of the most prestigious colleges in the country. Established in 1948, the college has been promoting quality education of women and stands tall in exceptional rankings over the last few years.

