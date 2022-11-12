'Will Fix Ideology, Beat Him to Coma': In Viral Video, Hyd Student Thrashed Over 'Comment on Prophet'

In a viral video, a group of senior students from a private college in Hyderabad can be seen beating another student identified as Himank Bansal. In the video, the students can be heard forcing him to chant “ALLA HU AKBAR”, in a bid to take revenge from the victim who allegedly made derogatory comments against the Prophet. The students can be heard saying “will fix his ideology, beat him to coma,” in the video.

According to the victim’s complaint this incident took place on November 1 at ICFAI Business School, Shankarpalli. A case was registered yesterday and acting on the victim’s complaint, the police have booked the accused for ragging under section 307, which is attempt to murder and IPC sections 323, 450 and 506 for criminal intimidation. The college administration have suspended the accused. The institute authorities are under fire for delay in taking action.

Meanwhile, several social media users have criticised the college. “Shouldn’t #ICFAI also be held responsible. Its their students and the management has failed here to act. No action whatsoever by the management,” tweeted one user.

The BJP state general secretary tweeted, “Himank Bansal studying in IFHE Hyderabad assaulted and forced to chant “Allah Hu akbar” in campus by senior students of another religion. IFHE comes under Hyderabad parliamentary constituency of @asadowaisi but not a single word by him yet! Also no media reporting this matter.”

Another user tweeted, “If these students are not suspended strict action should be taken. Against the ICFAI management to set an example. This is their small step to promote jihad,” while another said, “Shocking and Shameful…”

Himank Bansal studying in IFHE Hyderabad assaulted and forced to chant "Allah Hu akbar" in campus by senior students of another religion. IFHE comes under Hyderabad parliamentary constituency of @asadowaisi but not a single word by him yet! Also no media reporting this matter. pic.twitter.com/qGy5Xyvi6H — Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) November 12, 2022

"Bura Na Mano Hamara Desh Secular hai"!! This is the "ICFAI Law College Hyderabad" of our Secular Country India. Where ragging takes place in a Secular way. And all the so called Secular of our country are keeping silent on seeing this Secular ragging. @shashank_ssj pic.twitter.com/LQmCoaO0XF — Voice of Truth 🇮🇳 (@tweetofrachna) November 12, 2022

Has the college administration @icfai issued any official statement yet?

Parents send the kids there to study after paying high fees, not to get beaten up and for being asked to chant communal slogans. — Ragini Ravikiran K🚩 (@RaginiRavikiran) November 12, 2022

In a similar case in Andhra Pradesh, police arrested four engineering students of a private college in AP for allegedly thrashing and assaulting a fellow student inside a hostel. The incident came to light after a video went viral where several students are seen beating the victim with sticks even as he withers in pain and pleads them to stop.

The accused were seen forcing the student to take off his t-shirt while continuing the assault in the video. The accused and the victim are students of the SRKR Engineering College at Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh’s Godavari district. They are currently studying computer science at the college.

As per reports, the four accused allegedly thrashed Ankit and burned him over his friendship with a girl student. Bhimavaram II Town Police Station’s Circle Inspector Krishna Kumar informed that the four were arrested and produced before a local court before being sent to judicial custody.

