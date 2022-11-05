WATCH| Engineering Student Beaten, Burnt With Iron Box by Fellow Students in Andhra Pradesh

Police have arrested four engineering students of a private college in Andhra Pradesh for allegedly thrashing and assaulting a fellow student inside a hostel. The incident came to light after a video went viral where several students are seen beating the victim with sticks even as he withers in pain and pleads them to stop. The accused are also seen forcing the student to take off his t-shirt while continuing the assault.

The accused and the victim are students of the SRKR Engineering College at Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh’s Godavari district. They are currently studying computer science at the college. The incident took place a few days ago and was filmed inside a private hostel room, the report added.

The victim, identified as Ankit, was admitted to a hospital after he sustained injuries all over his body due to the assault. Ankit also suffered burn injuries on his hands and chest. It is being suspected that the accused students used an iron box to brand Ankit.

As per reports, the four accused allegedly thrashed Ankit and burned him over his friendship with a girl student. Bhimavaram II Town Police Station’s Circle Inspector Krishna Kumar informed that the four were arrested and produced before a local court before being sent to judicial custody.

The Circle Inspector shared that the victim is now fine and his parents have also arrived. “The second-year BTech students who live in the hostel are otherwise friends but they attacked Ankit over a love affair,” Kumar was quoted as saying.

He further said that on the day of the incident, Ankit was going from the hostel when the accused waylaid him and brought him to the hostel room, where he was assaulted. As per the CI, Ankit did not report the matter to the police and it was only after the video went viral that the incident came to the fore.

