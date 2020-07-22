Take the pledge to vote

WB 10th Result 2020: West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Marksheets to be Distributed to Students from Today

The Board had earlier announced that mark sheets will be distributed on July 22 and 23. But it changed one date after the state government decided to impose total lockdown in the entire state on July 23 and 25.

PTI

Updated:July 22, 2020, 2:06 PM IST
WB 10th Result 2020: West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Marksheets to be Distributed to Students from Today
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday said that mark sheets of the Madhyamik Pariksha, the class 10 examination, would be distributed to students on Wednesday and Friday.

The Board had earlier announced that mark sheets will be distributed on July 22 and 23. But it changed one date after the state government decided to impose total lockdown in the entire state on July 23 and 25.

"In view of distribution of Madhyamik Pariksha results on July 22 and 24 instead of July 23 due to lockdown and also with regard to upcoming admission to class eleven, it is hereby ordered that all teachers and non-teaching staff shall attend school on the above days," Board President Kalyanmoy Ganguly said in a notification.

The notification said that 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff of institutes will have to be present on

each day.

Employees living in containment zones would be exempted from duty on the two days, it said.

An estimated 86.34 per cent students passed the class 10 board examination in West Bengal this year, the results of

which were published on Wednesday.

