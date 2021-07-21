WB 12th, WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik Result Date 2021: Know When & Where to Check

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the Uccha Madhyamik class 12 results tomorrow, July 22 at 4 pm. Once declared, the Higher Secondary results will be available at the official website of the West Bengal board — wbresults.nic.in.

Apart from the official website, candidates can also get their results by downloading the results.shiksha app. They can also send SMS to 54242, or 5676750, or 56263 by typing WB12 (space) roll number to get the results.

The exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Higher Secondary students will be evaluated on the basis of their performance in the past three academic years, that is, classes 10, 11, and 12. The West Bengal board had set up a six-member expert committee to create the new evaluation criterion.

As per the evaluation policy, science stream students will be marked differently than arts and commerce students. For science stream, 70 per cent weightage will be given to theory marks further divided into two parts — 40 per cent weightage to the best of four subjects of class 10 and 60 per cent to the annual exams of class 12. The remaining 30 per cent will be for class 12 practical exams.

In the case of arts and commerce students, 80 per cent of marks have been assigned to theory and 20 marks to practicals of class 12. Out of the 80 marks, 40 per cent weightage will be given to best of four marks obtained by a student in their class 10 exams and remaining 40 per cent to class 11 final exams.

Students not happy with the results can appear for a written exam after the pandemic situation improves in the state.

Last year, in the WB board results, science stream students had secured a pass percentage of 98.83 per cent followed by commerce students at 92.22 per cent, and arts stream at 88.74 per cent.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here