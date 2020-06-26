WB Board Exams 2020: Bengal Govt Cancels Pending Class 12 Exams, Results Based on Assessment to be Out by July 31

WB Board Exams 2020 | The West Bengal government has decided to cancel the remaining exams of Higher Secondary or Class 12 board examination in the view of rising cases of novel coronavirus in the state. State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said that the decision has been taken keeping the present pandemic situation in mind and in sync with the decisions taken by other boards.

Pending board exams were scheduled to held on July 2, 6 and 8.

The Higher Secondary Council will devise a way to compute the assessment of the papers which have been cancelled, said Chatterjee, adding that the further decision will be intimated later.

"We are trying to publish HS results by July 31. If students are dissatisfied with the council formula for awarding marks to the cancelled papers, then they will be able to appear for the test at a later date," he said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that night curfew will remain in force between 10 pm and 5 am, instead of current 9 pm to 5 am, during the extended coronavirus lockdown till July 31.

"We have decided that (from July 1) the night curfew hours will be from 10 pm to 5 am. We also want the Metro railways to resume services from July 1, by following all the precautionary and sanitization norms and only with 100 per cent seat occupancy policy," Banerjee told a press conference here.

Earlier, the West Bengal government had said academic activities in all state-run higher educational institutions will remain suspended till July 31 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chatterjee had told reporters here the heads of the universities will decide how to conduct administrative functions while safeguarding the health factor of staff.