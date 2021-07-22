WB Class 11 Admission From August, Check Eligibility Criteria

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has issued admission notices for Class 11 to its affiliated schools. While admissions of the institution’s own students will be from August 2 to 14, for students coming from other institutions, it will be conducted from August 16 to 31.

West Bengal HS Result 2021 LIVE Updates

This comes two days after the West Bengal Madhyamik class 10 results were announced on July 20. WBCHSE has instructed the schools to issue admission notices for Class 11 from July 22.

WBCHSE Class 11 admission: Subject-wise eligibilty criteria

As per the council, candidates willing to opt for Maths, Statistics, or Computer Science as an elective subject must have at least 45 per cent in Maths in Madhyamik examination while for Biological Science, the students need to have a minimum of 45 per cent in Life Science. For Physics and Chemistry, a minimum of 45 per cent marks is needed in Physical Science and for Geography.

“The Institutions are being suggested to contact the concerned District Inspector of School (SE) in case of any further clarifications," reads the official statement. West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has declared the class 10 or Madhyamik results on July 20. As the board has opted for an alternative assessment method to prepare the class 10 result, all the students are declared pass, which means the pass percentage is recorded to be100 per cent this year.

The students who have passed the WB Madhyamik exam this year can participate in this admission process. The schools are also instructed to conduct the admission process in strict COVID-19 protocols and safety guidelines.

