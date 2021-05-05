WB Health Recruitment 2021: Apply for Medical Technologist Posts, Walk-in on May 10

West Bengal Health Department, Deben Mahata Government Medical College and Hospital (DMGMCH) has invited application for the recruitment of 6 Medical Technologists (Critical Care) on contractual basis. The interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in interview scheduled on May 10.

Eligibility:

-Candidate should have passed Higher Secondary (10+2) examination or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry and Biology and he should hold a two-year diploma in Critical Care Technology from State Medical Faculty, West Bengal or Bachelor in Critical Care Technology from any recognized university.

- Candidate’s age should not be less than 21 years and not more than 39 years as on January 1, 2020.

How to Apply for job:

The interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview at 2:30 pm on May 10, 2021 at Office Chamber of Principal, DMGMCH, Purulia. The candidates appearing for the interview must hold the filled up application form in the prescribed format as mentioned in the notification. They should also carry educational and other necessary documents.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of academic qualification and interview.

Tenure of the job:

The candidates will be given job for two months from the date of their joining. The tenure of the engagement may be renewed on the basis of satisfactory performance and approval of state authority.

Pay-Scale:

The selected candidates will be paid Rs 17, 220 per month.

Read the official notification here

Established in 2020, DMGMCH is a full-fledged tertiary referral Government Medical college which imparts the degree Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS). It also offer courses for Nursing and para-medical students. The college is affiliated to West Bengal University of Health Sciences and is recognized by the National Medical Commission. The hospital associated with the college is one of the largest hospitals in Purulia district on West Bengal.

