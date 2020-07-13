WB HS Result 2020: Council to Distribute Class 12 Certificates by Maintaining Social Distancing Norms

The West Bengal Higher Secondary Council is actively weighing the proposal if mark sheets and certificates of Class 12 examination can be distributed on the day of the results by following all social distancing norms.







As indicated by Education Minister Partha Chatterjee recently, the results will be out by July 31, a top council official told PTI on Sunday.







Asked if the results will be published online, only, this time due to the coronavirus situation, the official said, "While the results will be available on the council's website after the announcement of the publication, we are strongly considering if the mark sheets and certificates of the examinations can be distributed the same day."







The council is mulling over the idea whether representatives from the HS schools can collect the mark sheets from the council the same day by following social distancing norms, he said.







If that is possible, students residing near the council's office can collect the same from their respective schools on the day the results are published, the official said.







Those living in distant areas will get their marksheets and certificates one or two days later, he said.







This will ensure there is little delay in the students getting their results, he said.







Some of the papers of the class 12 examination scheduled to be held on March 23, 25 and 27 could not be held due to the coronavirus pandemic.







The evaluation of the papers was being done according to the assessment criteria decided by an expert committee formed by the council.