WBCHSE HS Result 2020: Bengal Board Class 12 Results Declared Today at wbresults.nic.in; All You Need to Know

WB HS Result 2020 | The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the results for class 12 board exams or the WB Board HS result 2020 on July 17 (today). The Uccha Madhyamik results were announced at 3:30pm. The students who have appeared for the class 12 board exams this year can check their results on the official websites of the West Bengal Board at wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in, once the result is declared. This year the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education had decided to conduct examinations from March 12 onwards. But, due to the nationwide lockdown that was imposed by the central government not all exams could be conducted.

The board had then decided to hold the remaining exams in July, but eventually chose to cancel that too due to the coronavirus scare.

WB HS Uccha Madhyamik Result 2020: When and Where to Check Result

Step 1: Log on to wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your personal details and click on the submit button

Step 3: You will be taken to the result page

Step 4: Ensure that you take a print out or download a soft copy of the result for future reference.

West Bengal State Board had declared the board exam results for class 10 on Monday. Arpita Pal of Purba Bardhaman district’s Memari area has topped the exams with a total of 694 marks. Her score was a perfect 100 in Mathematics, History and Geography.

Last year, the pass percentage of students was recorded as an impressive 86.29. In 2019, Birbhum Zilla School’s Shovan Mondal topped the state board exams. He had managed to score a whooping 498 out of 500. Shovan had got 100/100 in Bengali, Maths and Chemistry.