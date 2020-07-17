HS Result 2020 at wbchse.nic.in: West Bengal WB Board Announces WBCHSE 12th Results Today; All FAQs Answered

WB 12th Result 2020 | The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the Class 12 board or Higher Secondary examination results. Students, who appeared for the WBCHSE 2020 exams can check their results at wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. About eight lakh students had appeared for the Class 12 West Bengal examination this year which got disrupted heavily due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The pending exams had to be called off by the state education board thereafter. For the papers that could not be conducted, examiners will be awarding the highest marks obtained in the papers the examinee had written.

WBCHSE 2020 When will the results be out?

There have been a lot of differing reports but a confirmation has been received. According to a senior official of the higher secondary education board the results will be declared by 3.30 pm on Friday. But students will be able to check their results from the official site and via SMS from 4 pm. “While the results would be declared at 3:30 pm on July 17, students would be able to check their results on the website and through SMS from 4 pm,” read the statement.

How to check WB HS Result 2020?

Step 1: Go to the official site of the West Bengal HS council website

Step 2: select the tab that reads ‘Class 12 results 2020’

Step 3: Log in by inserting your board roll number and other details

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Download the PDF version of the mark sheet

Where can you check your WB 12th Result 2020?

As the official sites will experience heavy traffic, students can also try seeking their mark sheets from these sites: wbresults.nic.in, fastresults.in, news18bangla.com, exametc.com, westbengal.shiksha, results.shiksha and westbengalonline.in.

When will you get the mark sheets?

According to media reports, hard copies of the mark sheets will be sent to the respective schools on July 31 from 2 pm. Candidates can verify their results once the classes begin.