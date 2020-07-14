Take the pledge to vote

WB HS Result 2020: WBCHSE Ucch Madhyamik Results to be Released on July 17 at wbresults.nic.in

WB HS Result 2020: The WB Uchay Madhyamik HS Result 2020 will be announced on West Bengal board's official websites at wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.org.

July 14, 2020, 3:17 PM IST
WB HS Result 2020: WBCHSE Ucch Madhyamik Results to be Released on July 17 at wbresults.nic.in
WB HS Result 2020 | The West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination (WBBSE) will announce WB HS Result 2020 on Friday (July 17) at 10:30am. The WB Uchay Madhyamik HS Result 2020 will be announced on West Bengal board's official websites at wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.org. All students are advised to keep their admit card handy at the time of WB 12th Result 2020 checking as they will be asked to enter their 10-digit roll number and date of birth to check the score sheet. The West Bengal HS Result 2020 will be announced through a press conference.

Addressing a press conference, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “The result of Madhyamik exam will be announced on Wednesday, while the result of class 12 exam will be announced on Friday, July 17.”

For the academic year 2019-20, the West Bengal board had set the examination schedule for class 12 from February 2- 27. But owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the same was deferred and later scheduled for July 2, 6 and 8. The examinations could not be conducted on the reschedule date keeping the coronavirus situation in mind and they were cancelled. The subjects for which the exams were cancelled are physics, accountancy, chemistry, economics, journalism and mass communication, and statistics, geography.

Students can also download their WB 12th Result 2020 from these websites - examresults.net, indiaresults.com and result.nic.in.

In case of a patchy internet connection, candidates can check their WB Uchay Madhyamik HS Result 2020 via SMS service.

All you need to do is send a message to the below-given number and follow the steps -

SMS - WB12ROLL + NUMBER - Send it to 56263

