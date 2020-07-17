HS Result 2020: WBCHSE Chief Mahua Das Declares West Bengal Board 12th Results at wbresults.nic.in

WBCHSE HS Result 2020 | The President of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Educatio, Mahua Das has announced the WB HS result 2020 at a press conference at Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th floor, Vidyasagar Bhavan in Kolkata. More than 8 lakh students received their class 12 Uccha Madhyamik exam results this year. The West Bengal Board Of Secondary Education conducted a virtual press meet keeping all the precautionary measures in mind. This year, the board did not release any merit list for class 12 students. Students can check their WB 12th result 2020 4pm onwards on the board's official websites wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in.

The WB HS result 2020 can be directly checked here by registering below:

Follow the latest updates on WBCHSE HS Result 2020 on News18 live blog.

The board results have been announced at 3:30 pm but students will be able to access it on the official website at 4 pm, stated a board official. Those who want to get the result via SMS service will be able to send the registered number after 4 pm. “While the results would be declared at 3.30 pm on 17 July, students would be able to check their results on the website and through SMS from 4 pm," a senior official had told Hindustan Times.

Candidates need to score a minimum of 30 marks in each subject to clear the board examination. For a subject that has practical and theory paper, then they need to clear both.

For the time being, students are advised to download the provisional marksheet for college admissions related purpose. The hard copy of class 12 mark sheet will be distributed by all the affiliated schools from July 31 onwards.

This year, schools won’t be putting out the result on the notice board keeping the coronavirus situation. All students are advised to stay at home and check results online.

Those who have failed in the examination will have to appear in WB HS Supplementary Examinations 2020. The details related to the same will be issued by the board soon. Keep visiting the website for future details.