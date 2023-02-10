The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has begun the application correction process for West Bengal Joint Examination for Masters in Computer Applications (WB JECA) 2023 on February 10. Candidates can make the necessary changes to their WB JECA 2023 application forms by visiting the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. The deadline to edit the application form is tomorrow, February 11.

“It is not possible to correct any primary registration data i.e., name, father’s name, mother’s name, gender, domicile, and Date of birth,” as per the WB JECA 2023 information bulletin. If any candidate intends to correct or modify any other information on his or her application, then they or can do so after logging in to the portal during the given “correction period”.

Beyond the correction period, the Board will not entertain any request for any correction or modification under any circumstances. The WBJEEB will not make any corrections or modifications on behalf of any student. So, candidates are advised to make the correction properly and carefully.

According to the tentative schedule, the West Bengal Joint Examination for Masters in computer applications will be held on July 8, Saturday in offline mode. The WBJEEB will conduct the common entrance test JECA 2023 and counselling for students seeking admission into the Master of Computer Application (MCA) programme in various institutions in the state for the 2023-24 academic session.

How to make corrections on WB JECA 2023 application form:

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.in/jeca

Step 2: Look for and click on the ‘Correction in JECA-2023 Application Form’ link that is on the homepage.

Step 3: As the new page opens, candidates need to login using the application number and password.

Step 4: Once the West Bengal JECA 2023 application form opens, candidates can make the necessary changes carefully.

Step 5: Preview the form and submit it.

Step 6: Save, download, and keep a printout of WB JECA confirmation page.

The admit cards for the WB JECA 2023 will be generated in due course for the student to download and take a printout. Candidates will have to carry a printed hard copy of the admit card to the examination center. Candidates must also ensure that the admit card is not mutilated or distorted or soiled even by accident. In case any admit card is mutilated or distorted, that candidate will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

Read all the Latest Education News here