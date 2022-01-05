WB JENPAS 2022 Application Form Out for Admissions to Paramedical, Allied Science Courses

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) on Wednesday, January 4, has began the online application process for West Bengal Nursing, Paramedical, and Allied Sciences Undergraduate Courses (JENPAS UG) 2022 on its official website. The last date for applying is January 18.

As per the notification on the official website of board, the online registration along with the application process for the JENPAS UG 2022 will be concluded by January 18, 2022. Interested candidates can visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in and apply before or the date.

After filling the form the candidates can make corrections in their application forms from January 19 till January 21. The final exam dates are not yet announced, however the tentative date for the exam is January 15.

JENPAS UG 2022: How to apply?

Step 1. Go to the official website of WBJEE, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2. Now click on the JENPAS -UG section available on the homepage.

Step 3. Now click on the, ”Apply For the JENPAS -UG” option.

Step 4. New candidates need to register first by clicking on the ”New Candidate Registration” option.

Step 5. Now enter the registration details and complete the online application form.

Step 6. Candidates need to upload all necessary documents such as scanned photographs and signatures.

Step 7. Pay the requisite examination fee for the application form.

Step 8. Save, Download and take a printout of the WBJEE JENPAS 2022 application form.

JENPAS UG 2022: Fee

Those who want to apply can fill the application by paying an examination fee of Rs 500 for General candidates and Rs 400 for SC/ ST/ OBC-A/ OBC-B candidates, plus the Bank’s service charges as applicable. The candidates can pay the fee by net banking/ debit card/ credit card only. Please note, once the fee is paid it is not refundable under any circumstances.

JENPAS UG 2022: Exam pattern

WBJEEB will conduct OMR-based common entrance examination JENPAS(UG)-2022 and counselling for admission in various colleges/ institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session 2022-23 into various UG courses, including B.Sc. Nursing, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Technology, B.Sc. in Critical Care Technology, B.Sc. in Perfusion Technology, B.Sc. in Physician Assistant, and Bachelor in Hospital Administration.

The test will consist of two papers both of 100 marks each. Paper one will be Physics & Chemistry and paper two will be Biological Sciences. Further, each paper will contain fifty 50 questions. All of them will be multiple-choice Question (MCQ) type, with four answer options. The time for each paper is one and half hours. The questions will be in both English and Bengali language. There is a negative marking for the exam. So, a correct response will yield a two marks and incorrect response will yield 0.5 negative marks.

JENPAS UG 2022: Eligibility

Education: Candidates who want to apply should be a citizen of India. Further, the applicants must have passed or must be appearing in class 12 in the (10+2) system only.

Age: The candidate should be at least 17 years as of December 31 that is, the applicant should have been born on or before December 31, 2004.

