WB Madhyamik Result 2020: West Bengal WBBSE 10th Results to be Declared Today at wbbse.org
WB Madhyamik Result 2020 Date: Once announced, students can check their West Bengal Higher Secondary Results 2020 on the official websites wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.
WB Madhyamik Result 2020 Date | The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will be declaring the WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 today at 9:30am. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said yesterday that the state government will release WB Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2020 on July 15. Once announced, students can check their West Bengal Higher Secondary Results 2020 on the official websites at wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.
While the WB Class 10 Exams 2020 concluded on February 22, the evaluation process of the examination was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide lockdown. It is to be noted that this year, the WB Matric Results will be made available only through online mode.
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: Passing criteria
As announced by the state board, it is mandatory for WBBSE students to pass all subjects with a minimum of 25 per cent marks. Those who fail to score in one subject are given an opportunity to appear in supplementary examinations.
WB Madhyamik Result 2020: How to check and download marksheet
- Step 1: Visit the official website of WBBSE at wbresults.nic.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for WBBSE Class 10 Results
- Step 3: Log in using the required details and submit
- Step 4: Your WBBSE Madhyamik Result will be displayed on the screen
- Step 5: Download the marksheet and save it
Your WB board 10th Result 2020 Marksheet will carry information, including student's name, roll number and date-of-birth, marks obtained in different subjects, overall marks, division obtained, qualifying status and qualifying marks.
