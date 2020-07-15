Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

WB Madhyamik Result 2020: West Bengal WBBSE 10th Results to be Declared Today at wbbse.org

WB Madhyamik Result 2020 Date: Once announced, students can check their West Bengal Higher Secondary Results 2020 on the official websites wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 15, 2020, 9:28 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
WB Madhyamik Result 2020: West Bengal WBBSE 10th Results to be Declared Today at wbbse.org
(Image: News18.com)

WB Madhyamik Result 2020 Date | The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will be declaring the WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 today at 9:30am. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said yesterday that the state government will release WB Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2020 on July 15. Once announced, students can check their West Bengal Higher Secondary Results 2020 on the official websites at wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in.

Follow Madhyamik Result 2020 latest updates on News18 live blog

While the WB Class 10 Exams 2020 concluded on February 22, the evaluation process of the examination was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide lockdown. It is to be noted that this year, the WB Matric Results will be made available only through online mode.

The Madhyamik Result 2020 can be directly checked on News18 by registering below:

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: Passing criteria

As announced by the state board, it is mandatory for WBBSE students to pass all subjects with a minimum of 25 per cent marks. Those who fail to score in one subject are given an opportunity to appear in supplementary examinations.

WB Madhyamik Result 2020: How to check and download marksheet

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of WBBSE at wbresults.nic.in

  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for WBBSE Class 10 Results

  • Step 3: Log in using the required details and submit

  • Step 4: Your WBBSE Madhyamik Result will be displayed on the screen

  • Step 5: Download the marksheet and save it

Your WB board 10th Result 2020 Marksheet will carry information, including student's name, roll number and date-of-birth, marks obtained in different subjects, overall marks, division obtained, qualifying status and qualifying marks.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading