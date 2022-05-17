WB Madhyamik Result 2022 Likely by Next Week, Know Why WBBSE 10th Scores are Delayed

The West Bengal Board is likely to announce the result of its Madhyamik or class 10 board exam by next week. The board has already completed the evaluation of more than 90 per cent of the class 10 answer scripts. It is expected to release the marks by next week, however, students of Uccha Madhyamik or class 12 will have to wait till June for their results.

Once announced, the results will be available at the official websites of the board at wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in. Over 11.18 lakh students had appeared for WB Madhyamik exam which was held between March 7 and 16.

It is likely that due to heavy website traffic, the the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) portal might crash or become slow.

West Bengal 10th Board Results 2022: Why delay in announcing results

The delay in the announcement of results this year could be due to reports of mass cheating in the exams. A section of students had written “khela hobe” (there will be a game) on their answer sheets during the Madhyamik exam. ‘Khela Hobe’ is a political slogan of the ruling party in the state, Trinamool Congress (TMC). As per reports, it could be a way to make themselves identify in the board exam evaluation process. Concerns were raised that students writing political slogans on their papers is the work of the student’s association or a case of mass cheating.

There were also reports of students writing a dialogue from the 2021 Telugu superhit film Pushpa: The Rise. The students had written ‘Pushpa, Pushpa Raj, Apun Likhega Nahi,’ on the exam papers. The paper which went viral on social media also some students using WhatsApp languages in the paper. ‘Dear Sumi, fast no many many greetings and love. How you ‘katale’ (spent) Lockdown?.” wrote one student while another wrote, ‘I hope you? Hope you’re fine? I want to share with you about …”

West Bengal 10th Board Results 2022: Passing marks

Candidates need to get at least 30 per cent marks in every subject as well as overall to clear the WBBSE Madhyamik exam. Those who fail the exam will likely get another chance to pass it. The board is expected to conduct supplementary exams for students who fail in one or two subjects to provide an extra chance to clear the exam.

West Bengal 10th Board Results 2022: What happened in previous years

In 2021, all 10.79 lakh students who had registered for class 10 board exams cleared it. Out of the total, as many as 4,65,850 were boys and 6,13,899 students were girls. In a first-ever, the WB Board had obtained a 100 per cent pass percentage in Madhyamik result. To evaluate students, the board has adopted a 50:50 approach. The class 9 finals and class 10 internals were 50 per cent weightage each to calculate the final marks.

There was also an increase in the number of toppers last year. A total of 79 students have jointly held the top rank with 697 marks. Further, 42,855 students got marks above 90 per cent. About 1.60 lakh students got between 80 per cent to 63 per cent marks or first division. More than 6 lakh students got marks above 80 per cent.

The WBBSE had not achieved a 90 per cent pass percentage since 2016. In 2020, as many as 10.35 lakh students had appeared for the WBBSE 10th exam out of which 86.34 per cent had cleared the exam. In 2019, the pass percentage was at 88.87 per cent while it was at 85.49 per cent in 2018, and 88.65 per cent in 2017, and 85.4 per cent in 2016. In 2019, a total of 10.66 lakh at appeared while in 2018 a total of 11.02 lakh students took the Madhyamik exam.

