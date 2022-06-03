WB Madhyamik Results 2022: Raunak Mandal Gets Rank 1, Check West Bengal 10th Merit List

West Bengal Madhyamik result or West Bengal Board 10th result is declared. Out of the 11.8 lakh students who took the exam, as many as 86.60 per cent have passed the boards and will now be moving on to class 11. This is a decline from last year when all the students were promoted based or 100 per cent of students who registered were promoted to class 11 based on an alternative assessment mode.
In a reverse trend this year, boys have performed better than girls. Even though the number of girls taking exam was more, it is the boys who have faired better. According to WBBSE, 88.59 per cent of boys pass the exam whereas among girls the pass percentage was at 85 per cent; much lower than overall pass percentage. The first rank too is obtained by a male student.
Rank 1: Raunak Mandal East Burdwan and Arnab Gharai of Ramharipur Ramakrishna Mission High School in Bankura jointly got the first rank. They both obtained 693 marks or 99 per cent score.
Rank 2: Kaushiki Sarkar of Malda and Raunak Mandal of West Midnapore came second with 692 marks. There is a tie at rank 2 as well. Further the names of top 2 rank holders are also same.
There were no toppers last year since the class 10 exams were not held by the board. Here is a look at topper from 20202
Rank 1: Arithra Pal from North Bardhaman emerged as the topper of WB madhyamik exams by securing a total of 694 marks out of 700.
Rank 2: Sayantan Garai secured the second position with 693 marks
Rank 3: Debosmita Mahapatra came third with 690 marks.
In 2019,
Rank 1 was obtained by Sougata Das’s with 694 marks.
Rank 2 was secured by Shreyasi Pal with 691 marks
Rank 3 by Debasmita Saha with 691 marks.
Students who have not checked their scores yet can do so at wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in. Students would require the application number written on their admit cards, in order to check their results. Students can also check their results at News18.com directly by filling the form below –
Over 11.18 lakh students are awaiting results of the madhyamik exam which was conducted between March 7 and 16.
There is a grading system being used by WBBSE in which a student would have to bag a minimum C grade or 25 marks in every subject and overall to clear the exam. If a student doesn’t qualify for the passing criteria in one or two subjects, he or she will be given a second chance in the supplementary exams organised by the board. The dates of these exams are yet to be announced. Notably, those who fail to match the passing criteria in more than two subjects will have to repeat the year.
