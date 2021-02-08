WB Police SI 2019 Final Written Exam Result Declared at Wbpolice.gov.in; Check Here

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has released the result of final written recruitment exam to the post of Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed Branch and Unarmed Branch). Aspirants who appeared for the examination can check their results at official website of West Bengal Police -- wbpolice.gov.in.

Candidates who have been shortlisted are eligible to appear in the personality test. The authorities will inform the date, time and exam venue of the test in official notification on its website. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the latest updates.

How To Download WB Police SI 2019 Final Written Exam Result

Step 1: Log on to the official website of West Bengal Police at wbpolice.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “Result of Final Combined Competitive Written Examination to the Post of Sub-Inspector (UB) and Sub-Inspector (AB) in West Bengal Police, 2019”

Step 3: A new page will open on the West Bengal Police website

Step 4: Fill in application number and date of birth

Step 5: Download the result and get a print out of West Bengal Police Sub Inspector Resut.

The application forms for the West Bengal Police SI Final were open thorugh online and offline modes from August 10, 2019, to September 9, 2019.