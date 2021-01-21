WB Police Sub-Inspector and Constable Notification Released at wbpolice.gov.in, Check Details Here

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board is inviting applications from eligible Indian citizens for recruitment to the posts of Sub-Inspectors (Armed Branch)/Lady Sub-Inspectors (Unarmed Branch) and Constables/Lady Constables. Interested candidates can apply for these posts in either online or offline mode from January 22 to February 20 (5 pm).

The last date of depositing the application fee for applicants applying through on-line mode using Punjab National Bank Challan will be January 23.

WB Police Recruitment 2021: How To Apply

Candidates should visit the official recruitment website at http://wbpolice.gov.in/wbp/common/WBP_RecruitmentNew.aspx

Once the page opens, select the post you want to apply for and proceed with the application as per the guidelines given in the notification.

Check out the official notification for Sub-Inspectors posts here

Check out the official notification for Constables posts here

Eligibility Criteria for WBP Recruitment 2021:

Age Limit

For SI Post: According to the recruitment notification, the applicant must not be less than years old and must not be more than 27 years old as on January 1, 2021. The upper age limit shall be relaxed by 5 years for candidates belonging to SC, ST categories and by 3 years for the candidates belonging to the category of Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The upper age limit for the Departmental candidates of West Bengal Police only shall be relaxable up to 35 years which shall further be relaxed by 5 (Five) years in case of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes candidates and by 3 (Three) years in the case of Other Backward Classes candidates.

Age Limit For Constables: Applicants must be 18-27 years old as on January 1, 2021. upper age limit shall be relaxed by 5 years for candidates belonging to SC, ST categories and by 3 years for OBC candidates.

Educational Qualification

For SI: Only candidates with a Bachelor’s degree in any disciple from a recognized institute will be considered for the posts.

For Constables: The applicant must have passed Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

All applicants must also be able to speak, read and write in Bengali. However, this provision will not be applicable to the persons who are permanent residents of hill subdivisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts.