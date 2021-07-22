WB Results 2021: Academicians Claim Non Uniformity in Markings by Schools

Several school teachers organizations in West Bengal have said that lack of uniformity in awarding marks by schools in class 9 examination led to a majority of students securing higher marks in the Madhayamik (Class 10) examination. More than 90 per cent of the students’ secured first division marks in this year’s Madhyamik examination and the pass percentage was a record one hundred per cent.

West Bengal HS Result 2021 LIVE Updates

The Madhyamik examination could not be held this year due to the pandemic situation and the evaluation was based on the candidate’s performance in the 2019 class examination in Class 9 and internal assessment for every subject in class 10 on a 50:50 basis. The teacher’s organizations also voiced concern that with so many students securing high marks and the pass percentage one hundred per cent there are more pass outs than Class 11 seats.

There is reason to believe that many schools were not strict in awarding class 9 exam marks to the students and the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education could do little in such situations as they had to go by the marks sent by the schools, All Bengal Post Graduate Teachers Welfare Association office-bearer Chandan Garai told.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here