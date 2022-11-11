WB Teaching Job Aspirant Claims Policeman Bit Her While Protesting, Files Complaint

West Bengal teaching job aspirants have been protesting for quite sometime now after the SSC scam has been unearthed in the state. One of the TET protestors recently filed a complaint claiming a policeman bit her while protesting. The complaint was made on Camac Street on Wednesday. Allegedly, one of the TET protestors was bitten on the hand by a female policeman. However, the accused policeman has denied all the allegations labelled against her.

The complaint filed by Arunima Pal, is a 2014 TET pass aspirant. However, the policeman denied the allegations. On the contrary, the complainant Arunima Pal has been accused by the police of biting the female policeman. However, Arunima has claimed that this allegation is false.

On Wednesday, along with other job seekers, Arunima also went to sit on protest outside Abhishek Banerjee’s office on Camac Street. The job seekers who passed TET 2014 were divided into several groups and were protesting. A group of them allegedly tried to approach Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee’s office on Camac Street. They claimed that they were going to submit a memorandum to Banerjee. However, before that they were stopped by the policemen.

The police tried to remove the protesters by dragging them. An attempt was also made to take them to the prison van. Meanwhile, an agitator started fighting with the women policemen and Arunima Pal. Allegedly, Arunima, a resident of Baduria in North 24 Parganas, was bitten on the hand by a female policeman wearing a t-shirt.

Arunima along with others were arrested and taken to Hare Street police station. After complaining about the female policeman, Arunima was taken to Calcutta Medical College Emergency Department for medical examination at night. While being taken to the hospital, Arunima said, ‘People have become brutal. Otherwise someone can’t bite my hand like this.’

Meanwhile, the job seekers started protesting outside the Sealdah station again at night. The police forcefully removed the protestors from there. Several people were also arrested while some job seekers broke down in tears as they were not allowed to protest.

