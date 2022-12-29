WB TET Assistant Teacher Interview Date Released for Phase 2 at wbbpe.org

The interview schedule and list of qualified applicants for the position of Assistant Teacher in Primary Schools (Phase 2), through WBTET, have been released by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE). The WBBPE will hold the second phase of the interview/viva-voce and aptitude tests for the positions on January 10, 2023.

Candidates, who have advanced to the second round of interviews and aptitude testing for the position of assistant teacher in primary schools, may check the interview schedule for phase two at www.wbbpe.org. According to the brief notification issued, only candidates who selected Kolkata Districts for Assistant Teacher in Primary Schools (Phase 2) would have to attend the second round of the interview and aptitude test.

Candidates who have been selected for the second round of interviews for the position of assistant teacher in primary schools (Phase 2) can visit the official website to download their admit card.

WB TET Assistant Teacher Interview Schedule 2022: How to Check

Step 1: go to www.wbbpe.org, the official website of WBBPE

Step 2: Click the Link that reads “Notification for Interview/ Viva-voce and Aptitude Test of candidates recruitment to the posts of Assistant Teacher in Primary Schools (Phase 2)" on the home page.

Step 3: The PDF of the WB TET Assistant Teacher Interview Schedule 2022 will open.

Step 4: Download the PDF and save the WB TET Assistant Teacher Interview Schedule 2022 for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the WBBPE’s official website for timely updates.

Documents to be presented by candidates at the interview

- TET Admit Card.

- Downloaded TET qualification document.

- Admit Card of Class 10/Certificate as proof of age.

- Mark sheet and Certificate of Class 10 or its equivalent examination.

- Mark sheet and Certificate of Higher Secondary or its equivalent examination.

- Mark sheet and Certificate of Two Year D. El. Ed./D.Ed. (Special Education)/B.Ed. /B.P.Ed. or Equivalent.

- Mark sheet and Certificate of Graduation (BA/B.Sc./B.Com. etc) issued by the University (if applicable).

- Caste Certificate issued by competent Govt. authority (if applicable).

- PH certificate (if applicable).

- Exempted category certificate (if applicable).

- Ex-servicemen certificate (if applicable).

- First engagement letter issued by the Competent Govt. Authority as a para-teacher (if applicable)

- Experience certificate of a para-teacher issued by the D.P.O./S.D.O for counting of services and age-relaxation (if applicable).

- Voter ID/Aadhar Card.

- One Passport size photograph, self-attested.

Read all the Latest Education News here