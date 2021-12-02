WBBSE 12th Board Exams in Offline Mode, 50 Mark Exams Likely by Dec 31

12th resultThe West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has instructed all schools to conduct an offline test of 50 marks for every class 12 theory paper by December 31. The exact time and date of the exams will be decided by the schools shortly. The offline test will also be conducted for WBCHSE class 10 students between December 13 and 24.

The council in its official statement said that the marks secured by the students in this exam will be in the school’s custody. The council may ask schools to submit the tabulated result of the student based on the provided format in due course.

The council has already issued the tentative date sheet for WBCHSE Class 12 board exams 2022. As per the details shared, West Bengal Class 12 board exams 2022 will commence from April 2 and continue till April 20, 2022. The examination will be held in a single shift from 10 am to 1:15 pm.

While the theory paper of WBCHSE will be of three hours duration, the health and physical education, visual arts, music, and vocational subjects will be held only for two hours. West Bengal Madhyamik exams 2022, will start from March 7 and end on March 16, 2022. Both Class 10, as well as Class 12 exams, will begin with language papers. The timings for WBCHSE class 10 exam will be 11:45 am to 3 pm.

The practical examination for West Bengal class 12 is scheduled to be conducted from February 15 to March 3, 2022.

Meanwhile, schools across the state have resumed offline classes from November 16 onwards. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has said that the offline classes for class 10 and 12 will be held on alternative days with adherence to all the Covid-19 safety protocols. As per the circular, physical classes for classes 10, 12 will be held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while class 9 and 11 will have classes on Tuesday and Thursday.

