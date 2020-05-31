WBBSE Asks Examiners to Submit Answer Sheets to Head Examiners within 48 Hours

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Sunday asked all examiners to complete evaluation of answer sheets of Secondary examinations within 48 hours to hasten the publication of result process by July.

A Board official said around 10 per cent of the total examiners, who are yet to submit the evaluated answer sheets to the head examiners, have been asked to submit the same in another 48 hours.

The head examiners will then have to submit the answer sheets to the Board in another two days time, the official said.

"Once the answer sheets are deposited to the board after four days, we will be able to fast track the subsequent tabulation process and publish the result," he said.

To a question, the official said WBBSE wanted to publish the results by mid-July at least. Of the 27.72 lakh answer sheets, ten per cent was yetto be submitted to the head examiners.

While the secondary board exams had been completed onFebruary 27 before lockdown, the distribution of answer sheetswere completed before the lockdown began.

The board had asked examiners to submit the answersheets to head examiners by May 31 but around 10 per centfailed to do so due to transport problems.

