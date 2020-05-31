Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

WBBSE Asks Examiners to Submit Answer Sheets to Head Examiners within 48 Hours

A Board official said around 10 per cent of the total examiners, who are yet to submit the evaluated answer sheets to the head examiners, have been asked to submit the same in another 48 hours.

PTI

Updated:May 31, 2020, 11:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
WBBSE Asks Examiners to Submit Answer Sheets to Head Examiners within 48 Hours
Representative Image (PTI)

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Sunday asked all examiners to complete evaluation of answer sheets of Secondary examinations within 48 hours to hasten the publication of result process by July.

A Board official said around 10 per cent of the total examiners, who are yet to submit the evaluated answer sheets to the head examiners, have been asked to submit the same in another 48 hours.

The head examiners will then have to submit the answer sheets to the Board in another two days time, the official said.

"Once the answer sheets are deposited to the board after four days, we will be able to fast track the subsequent tabulation process and publish the result," he said.

To a question, the official said WBBSE wanted to publish the results by mid-July at least. Of the 27.72 lakh answer sheets, ten per cent was yetto be submitted to the head examiners.

While the secondary board exams had been completed onFebruary 27 before lockdown, the distribution of answer sheetswere completed before the lockdown began.

The board had asked examiners to submit the answersheets to head examiners by May 31 but around 10 per centfailed to do so due to transport problems.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading