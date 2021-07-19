WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 Result Date Announced: Know When & Where to Check Marks

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the class 10 or Madhyamik results tomorrow - July 20 at 9 am via a press officer. The link to check results will go live at 10 am at official websites, wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in, indiaresult.com, exametc.com.

Students can also download the Madhyamik result 2021 app from the google play store to check their scores. This year, the result is being announced without holding any exam. The result will be calculated based on the 50:50 formula, which means, 50 per cent marks will be awarded based on class 9 eams and the remaining 50 per cent based on class 10 internals. Before finalising the assessment formula, the board had sought suggestions from parents, teachers, students, and public in general.

Since the exams have been cancelled, the merit list will not be released this year and toppers will not be announced. Slightly over 10 lakh are to get their results tomorrow. Last year too 10.03 lakh students had registered for the exam of which 8.43 lakh had passed.

The pass percentage in WB Madhyamik result is on a rise. In 2020, 86.34% had passed while in 2019, 86.07% of students cleared the exam. With an improvement this year, if it goes up, the board will hit a hattrick.

Students who would not be happy with the exam will get another chance as the board will hold physical exams when the situation will be conducive. Earlier as well board had postponed the class 10 exams twice before finally cancelling them.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced a student credit card scheme. It was announced to offer a loan of up to Rs 10 Lakh with an annual simple interest to students residing in West Bengal who are enrolled in higher educational institutions and competitive examinations coaching.

