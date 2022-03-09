WBBSE Madhyamik Question Paper on Social Media Despite Internet Ban, Board Calls it 'Fake'

A purported image of the English question paper appeared on social media on Tuesday, the second day of class 10 examinations of the West Bengal board, around an hour ahead of the scheduled start of the test for the subject.

Denying that the question paper was leaked, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) which conducts the examination said that the paper which was circulated on social media was fake as it has no resemblance with the original one.

The incident occurred amid the temporary suspension of internet services in some areas of the state to thwart cheating in the ‘Madhyamik’ examination. The purported image of the questions of the second language English paper appeared in some WhatsApp groups of guardians at around 10.30 am, more than an hour before the examination began.

A board official said the post originated in the Malda district. WBBSE President Kalyanmoy Ganguly told .

