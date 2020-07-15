Madhyamik Result 2020 Declared: How to Download WBBSE 10th Marksheets from wbbse.org

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 | West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has announced WB Madhyamik Result 2020 today. West Bengal 10th Result 2020 was announced by the board officials via press conference. Now, all students can check their WB Madhyamik Result 2020 on these websites examresults.net, wbresults.nic.in, wb.allresults.nic.in, indiaresults.com, wbbse.org. For the academic year 2019-20, the examination was conducted from February 7 to February 27. The evaluation process took a lot of time this year due to the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country.

Students can follow News18 Live Blog for all frequent updates related to WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020. Students can also check result direct from here -

Around 10 lakh students have appeared for the West Bengal Board Examination 2020 for class 10 students. Students can check their scorecard by entering the roll number and date of birth. For this, they need to keep their admit card handy as all details are mentioned in there.

For checking the result, students will have to type in the name of the official website on their preferred search browser. After this, an active link will be seen with ‘WB Board Madhyamik Result 2020’ written on it. Right click on the link and you will be redirected to a new page. Now, enter the basic information and captcha code to proceed. Voila! WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 will appear on the screen in no time.

Check your marks and calculate the best of five scores. Incase you feel that in a subject you have received less than what you expected then you can send your paper for evaluation. The details related to the process will be issued by the board official soon. For the time being, all students are advised to download the provisional mark sheet from the official website as the original one will be issued later.

A student needs to score a minimum of 22 marks to clear the examination. Those who have failed to score this much will have to sit for supplementary examination.