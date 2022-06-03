WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 LIVE Updates: West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 Marksheet at wbbse.wb.gov.in, Direct Link Here

Check Online

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBBSE – wbbse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.org

Step 2: The result link – “West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2022″ will be visible on the homepage. Tap on it.

Step 3: Enter the log-in credentials such as roll number along with the date of birth.

Step 4: Submit and check your result.

Step 5: Take a printout of the result and keep it safe for future use.

via SMS

Students can also check their scores via SMS facility. To avail this, students need to type WB their roll number and send it to 5676750. For instance, if someone’s roll number is 12345 then they will have to type WB 12345 and send sms to 5676750. They will get a reply after result announcement giving detail of their marks.

via Digilocker

Step 1: Download the Digilocker app on your phone from Google Playstore or Apple App store. You can also visit the official website of digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Sign up using your mobile number, name, date of birth, mobile number, email id, and Aadhar number

Step 3: Now, create a password and click on submit.

Step 4: Login using your required information

Step 5: Now, click on the WBBSE under the ‘education’ tab

Step 6: Select the option of Madhyamik/10th exam result 2022

Step 7: Input your Aadhaar Card number and the result will appear on your screen