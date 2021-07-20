WBBSE WB Madhyamik 10th Results Without Exams, How Are Marks Calculated

The West Bengal Board Of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will release the class 10 Madhyamik results today July 20. The result will be declared via a press conference today at 9, however, a link to check results will not be available before 10 am.

The exams were cancelled earlier due to the pandemic situation following a decision by a six-member expert panel that was set up by the state government. More than 10 lakh had registered for the exams this year. To check the results, students will need to login to the WBBSE portal - wbbse.org using their roll number provided on the admit card.

The schools affiliated with the West Bengal board were asked to upload marks on the online portal of the board by June 24. To prepare the results, the government devised special criteria comprising of class 9 final marks and class 10 internals. While 50 per cent weightage will be given to the class 9 marks, the remaining 50 per cent will be allocated to the class 10 internals. No merit list will be released this year meaning no toppers will be announced.

Students not happy with the results can apply for a written exam as and when the pandemic situation normalises and the board announces the dates.

The evaluation criteria were finalised after taking suggestions from parents, teachers, students, and the public in general. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also sought suggestions from the public on whether to hold the exams or not. As many as 34,000 people had said not to hold the board exams this year.

Last year too 10.03 lakh students had registered for the exam of which 8.43 lakh had passed. The pass percentage in 2020 was 86.34 per cent while in 2019 it was 86.07 per cent.

The WB Board will also release the class 12 scores this week on July 22 that has been prepared through a different evaluation scheme as well. The Supreme Court had earlier asked all state boards to release the board results for class 12 by July 31 so that there is no delay in college admissions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here