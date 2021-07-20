WBBSE WB Madhyamik Result 2021: How to Download Marksheet Online, via SMS

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) declared the result for Madhyamik class 10 students. This year, the pass percentage has reached the highest ever at 100 per cent. All the 10.79 lakh students who had registered for the exams have cleared it. This is the highest ever pass percentage for Madhyamik results which had failed to obtain even 90 per cent pass percentage in the past five years.

Even though the result has been declared via a press conference, the official link to check marks or download marksheet will be uploaded at around 10 am. Students will be able to visit the official websites - wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in. Students can access their WBBSE class 10 Madhyamik results by using their roll number and other details from 10 am onwards. This year, the board will not release any merit list and no toppers will be announced.

Apart from the official website, the WBBSE Madhyamik results will also be available on some external websites including www.news18.com, and www.indiaresults.com. Students can check their results directly by filling in their details in the form given below. Once the result is announced, marks will be visible.

WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik result 2021: Steps to check

Here’s how to check WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik result 2021 through the official website

Step 1: Type the URL of the official portal of WBBSE i.e, wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org

Step 2: The homepage of the WBBSE will be opened. Click on the ‘Madhyamik result 2021’ link available there

Step 3: Enter your WBBSE class 10 roll number and date of birth as mentioned in the admit card

Step 4: Once you submit the details the WBBSE Madhyamik result will be displayed.

Step 5: Download and save a copy of it.

WBBSE WB Madhyamik Result 2021: How to check via SMS

To check their result via SMS, Candidates need to type WB (space) 10 (space) their roll number and send it to 54242 or 56263 or 58888. They will get the result as a reply, however, the facility will activate only once the result is declared.

This year, nearly 12 lakhs students had registered for WBBSE class 10 exams. The result is prepared on the basis of students’ performance in the class 9 annual exam and the class 10 internal formative assessment. Last year, more than 10 lakh students had taken the exam, out of which 8,43,305 were passed. The overall pass percentage in the year 2020 was recorded at 86.34.

